Rockford police, FBI investigate Chase Bank Robbery

Rockford Police release details of a bank robbery on Tuesday.

Police say it happened just before 6 p.m. at Chase Bank on North Main Street. Officers learned a man and woman walked into the bank and demanded money. Police say the man was armed. The suspects took off on foot with cash. No one was hurt.

The man is described as a black male, with a smaller build wearing a blue baseball hat, dark color shirt and sweat pants. The woman is described as a black female, small build, white shirt and khaki pants. This is a joint investigation with the Rockford Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867.