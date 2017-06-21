Rockford police investigate murder after body found in abandoned - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford police investigate murder after body found in abandoned house

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford police are investigating a murder after a body is found in an abandoned building.

Police say the body was found around 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of South Main Street. When officers investigated, they found a body on the second floor of an abandoned building. Rockford police are now investigating this as a murder. The name of the victim is not being released until the next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Investigations Bureau (779-500-6551) or Crime Stoppers (815-963-7867).

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.