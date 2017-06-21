Rockford police investigate murder after body found in abandoned house

Rockford police are investigating a murder after a body is found in an abandoned building.

Police say the body was found around 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of South Main Street. When officers investigated, they found a body on the second floor of an abandoned building. Rockford police are now investigating this as a murder. The name of the victim is not being released until the next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Investigations Bureau (779-500-6551) or Crime Stoppers (815-963-7867).