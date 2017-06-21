Rockford neighbors unite to send strong message to those causing problems in the neighborhood

Residents in the Churchill's Grove neighborhood gathered together Tuesday night. They did something out of the box to get the attention of the people they say are causing problems in the neighborhood.

A shooting at a home on Camp Avenue last week was the second in that spot in the last year.

"We're going to take an event that should have never happened in our neighborhood and we're going to turn it into a positive," says 3rd Ward Alderman Chad Tuneberg. "We're not just going to sit back and let that dictate what we do."

Neighbors met outside the home where the shooting took place and discussed a number of ways they can work together to curb crime. City and neighborhood leaders as well as the Rockford Police department spoke on the importance of keeping an eye on the community, knowing your neighbor, and calling police when you see suspicious activity.

But Tuneberg also wants to the group to think outside the box. For example, he wants police to do their roll call outside some of these problem homes. He also tossed out the idea of people in the neighborhood showing up to the court appearances for those neighbors who are bringing in a criminal element to the community.

"What we want to say is we get to decide how this neighborhood is going to be," says neighbor Carol Fisher. "We are not going to stay in our houses and be afraid. We're coming out, we're walking we're activating our neighborhoods and our neighbors and we're staying here."

"It's a team effort if you will and we need to be able to talk to each other and they need to be able to relay to us what's transpiring," says Rockford Police Assistant Deputy Chief Carla Redd. "I've shared it many times before, if one person is calling and there's two or three neighbors that are witnessing and seeing the same activity, they all should be calling."