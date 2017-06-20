Mercyhealth gets OK to build Crystal Lake hospital

Mercyhealth is approved to build another hospital in northern Illinois.

One is already under construction at Riverside Boulevard and Interstate 90.



On top of that $500 million project, Mercyhealth was just approved to build a smaller facility in Crystal Lake.



Mercy was approved for its certificate of need from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.



It allows them to build a small, 13-bed hospital and clinic in Crystal Lake.



It's expected to open in 2020.

