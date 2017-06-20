Mercyhealth gets OK to build Crystal Lake hospital - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Mercyhealth gets OK to build Crystal Lake hospital

Posted:
CRYSTAL LAKE (WREX) -

Mercyhealth is approved to build another hospital in northern Illinois.

One is already under construction at Riverside Boulevard and Interstate 90.

On top of that $500 million project, Mercyhealth was just approved to build a smaller facility in Crystal Lake.  

Mercy was approved for its certificate of need from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board.  

It allows them to build a small, 13-bed hospital and clinic in Crystal Lake.  

It's expected to open in 2020.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.