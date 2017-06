Wednesday morning a big fundraiser is being held at Aldeen Golf Club all because of a family who lost their little boy over 30 years ago.

The 32nd annual Ryan Jury Memorial Golf Outing tees off at 7 a.m.



The Jury family lost their son Ryan at just 23 months old in 1986 to cancer.



The family now hosts the memorial outing every year to raise money for pediatric projects -- generating more than a million dollars over the years.