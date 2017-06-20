IL Dems speak out ahead of special session

After Gov. Bruce Rauner addressed the public with a message he wants to get a budget passed during this special session, Democrats were quick to criticize him.

"Democrats are returning to Springfield in the hopes the governor is finally ready to compromise on a budget. but even now the governor is talking out of both sides of his mouth as he holds campaign rallies extensively calling for unity, he's also bank rolling negative attack ads and mailers against the very people he's calling on to work with," said Rep. Greg Harris, D-13.

Harris went on to say the governor has not met Democrats halfway and is not compromising.

"The governor needs to put aside his extreme agenda and compromise," He said.

Democratic candidate for governor, JB Pritzker, also weighed in on Rauner's address.

"The truth is he's severely underfunded our schools, they're closing our mental health facilities, the social safety net has fallen apart. This state is in real need of leadership and there's nothing unifying about anything Bruce Rauner is presenting," he said

Lawmakers head to Springfield for 10 days starting Wednesday with hopes of passing a budget.