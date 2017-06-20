Slam Dunk for Diabetes camp builds relationships for kids with diabetes

The Slam Dunk for Diabetes basketball camp brings together kids who battle the disease. It's an opportunity for them to not only learn more about the sport, but to learn how to cope with diabetes.

Abby Richardson played three sports during her athletic career at Byron High School. This is her sixth year coming to the Slam Dunk for Diabetes basketball camp after learning she had the disease.

"When I was first diagnosed I kind of thought my life was over," Richardson said. "I was thinking I would never be able to play a sport again. What this camp has taught me to do is not to take it for granted, but not be afraid to go out and play the sports you love."

The camp gives diabetic kids the confidence to try something out, while also providing the knowledge they need to manage their disease.

"It was just a matter of controlling it, knowing what to look for," Richardson said. "Trying to do my best to manage it even though it doesn't always go the way you'd like it to. You kind of just have to roll with what it gives you."

After enough practice, dealing with diabetes can become second nature.

"I'm just used to it," MacKenzie Beattie, a soon-to-be senior at Belvidere, said. "I've been diabetic since I was nine and I'm turning 17. Almost half my life I've been diabetic so I'm used to it."

Richardson plans on playing golf in college this fall. She also played basketball and soccer at Byron. She says golf is the toughest to manage due to the length of a round with no breaks.

Her good friend MacKenzie Beattie is gearing up for her senior year at Belvidere. The two formed an unbreakable bond at the camp several years ago.

"I don't know, it was me, Abby and our friend Tess," Beattie said. "None of us had friends here and we were all around the same age. So we were like, do you want to be partners for this? And we kind of just stuck together."

And it's all thanks to a basketball camp for kids with a similar ailment.

"Because of this camp, I was able to have her as a best friend," Richardson said of Beattie. "I'm going to have her for the rest of my life."

Having someone who understands the everyday struggle is big for these kids. This camp shows them they're not alone.