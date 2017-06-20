Lawmakers have options to keep road work moving

Those orange construction barrels might cause more frustration than usual in our area.

That's because if there isn't a budget by next Friday, then all state road work stops.

The Illinois Department of Transportation notified contractors road projects will shut down if the state can't pass a budget during next week's special session.

That includes state-funded projects such as widening lanes along north main street.

Illinois hasn't had a budget since 2015 and lawmakers say it's time to start working together to get it done.

"Both sides have to compromise and reach middle ground or else we'll not be able to get beyond this impasse," Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) said.

"It's up to the legislature to do their responsibility and we hope that when we get down there that will get done," Sen. Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) said.

IDOT says it hopes the state will come to a resolution before next week's deadline.

But, if there's no budget agreement, there is another way construction can move forward.

We'll have more on that tonight at 10.