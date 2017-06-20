Trial begins for man accused of killing 15-year-old Rockford boy

The murder trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a Rockford teenager late last year began Tuesday.

Lavontay Allen, 15, was shot and killed on December 27, 2016 while riding in the car with his mother.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Anthony Sims is one of the men responsible in killing Allen in the drive-by shooting.

"A car pulled up next to her and was firing in to her car," Winnebago County prosecutor Andrew Fisk said in court Tuesday. "She leaned out the window and said 'Stop, I'm a female!' But they didn't stop, they kept firing."

In court, Allen's mother Jaton Watts, who was driving the car, testified that they were on their way home from visiting her sister that night. She says her son had a championship basketball game the next day and they needed to get home.

It was at the intersection of Central Avenue and Preston Street when they heard gunshots fired.

Watts was shot in the thigh, Allen was struck in the back. He died later at Rockford Memorial Hospital.

"When I turned around to ask if him and the passenger were OK, he was trying to tell me something," Watts said Tuesday, describing the shooting. "That's when I realized he'd been shot."

The defense is relying on the fact that Allen's mother did not identify Anthony Sims as a suspect until weeks later, on January 13, during her third time speaking with police.

Watts says she recognized Sims from youth football games, and that she was scared to tell police.

The trial could wrap up as early as Wednesday.

Another suspect, 26-year-old Latravius Stringer, of Rockford, has also been arrested in connection with this case.

