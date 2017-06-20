World's largest swim lesson coming to Rockford

Swimming is more than just something fun to do in the summer. It's a skill that could save your life.



Research shows participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children aged 1 to 4, yet many kids do not receive formal swimming or water safety training. This week, the Rockford Park District is taking part in the World's Largest Swim Lesson. Several pools and waterparks in our area will teach families and kids how to swim.

The World's Largest Swim Lesson takes place on Thursday, June 22, 2016 at the following locations:

Magic Waters Waterpark, 7820 CherryVale N. Blvd., Cherry Valley - 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Harkins Aquatic Center, 910 Acorn Street, Rockford - 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Alpine Pool, 4310 Newburg Road, Rockford - 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sand Park Pool, 1041 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park - 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event is free but families who stay at the pool once the lessons are over must pay admission.