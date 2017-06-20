Ken doll gets a makeover, new hair styles

(NBC News) - Mattel has unveiled its most diverse line of Ken dolls ever, 15 new Ken dolls featuring new body types and a variety of skin tones and hairstyles, along with 25 additional diverse Barbie dolls.



Ken will now come in three body types, "slim," "broad," and "original" and his new hairstyles include cornrows and the man bun.



The makeover is part of Mattel's plan to make its dolls more diverse and appeal to today's kids.



Mattel says some of the new dolls are for sale its website today.



All of them should be on stores shelves in time for the holidays.