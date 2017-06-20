Rauner to address state ahead of lawmakers return to Springfield - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rauner to address state ahead of lawmakers return to Springfield

Posted:
SPRINGFIELD (WREX) -

Governor Bruce Rauner is expected to address the State of Illinois Tuesday evening, a day before lawmakers return to work.

Rauner's speech will take place Tuesday night starting at 6 p.m. at the Old State Capitol in Springfield. It also comes nearly a week before the 2017 fiscal year comes to an end.

A Rauner spokesperson says his speech will focus on unity and passing a balanced budget to put Illinois on a path to a brighter future.

Illinois has not had a budget since July of 2015.

