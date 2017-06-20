Rauner to address state ahead of lawmakers return to Springfield

Illinois governor Bruce Rauner has called a special legislative session after lawmakers unable to agree on budget for third year.

Gov. Rauner calls lawmakers back for special session to work on budget

Governor Bruce Rauner is expected to address the State of Illinois Tuesday evening, a day before lawmakers return to work.

Rauner's speech will take place Tuesday night starting at 6 p.m. at the Old State Capitol in Springfield. It also comes nearly a week before the 2017 fiscal year comes to an end.

A Rauner spokesperson says his speech will focus on unity and passing a balanced budget to put Illinois on a path to a brighter future.

Illinois has not had a budget since July of 2015.