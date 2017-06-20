Changes coming to Rockford electronics recycling drop-offs

Changes will soon be coming for the collection of electronic waste in Rockford.
The City of Rockford announced Monday they have a new partnership with Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.
Starting Saturday, July 8, Rockford residents can begin dropping off e-waste at the KNIB Rockford Recycling Center at 4665 Hydraulic Road.
Electronic recycling will only be accepted during KNIB’s normal business hours, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. – noon. on Saturdays.
Click here for a list of e-waste currently being accepted by KNIB.
The city says that as of July 4, residents will no longer be able to drop off e-waste at the Kelley Williamson Mobil Stations at 7250 East State Street and 550 South Rock Drive.
Rockford residents can also place electronics less than 2 feet by 2 feet into their regular blue recycling bins. This includes things like small printers, digital converter boxes, keyboards, cable receivers, DVD players and other similar items.
