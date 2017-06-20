Police search for runaway teens in Rock County

Authorities in Rock County, Wisconsin are asking for help finding two teenagers who are listed as endangered runaways.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for Donette Davis, 16, of Janesville, and her boyfriend Kenny Bowersock Jr., 17.

Family members told police that Davis left their house between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday morning. It is believed that she was going to ride her bike to a Walmart in Rockford, and planned on meeting up with someone to purchase an I-Phone.

Police believe both Davis and Bowersock are on bikes.

Beloit Police say Bowersock's family is concerned that he has not taken medication that he needs.

Police say information has come in that the two teens have been seen in Rock County, but authorities need to find them to make a welfare check.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either Donette Davis or Kenny Bowersock Jr. are asked to contact the Rock County Sheriff's Office, 608-757-2244, Beloit Police, 608-757-2244, or call 911.