No one injured in Rockford house fire Monday night

The Rockford Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a home Monday night.

The fire department says they were called out to a home in the 1600 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 10 p.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming from the roof of the house.

They were able to quickly get the fire under control and damage to the home was limited to the attic.

No injuries were reported. The resident was not able to return to the home because of the damage, which is estimated at $8,000.

The fire is now under investigation but firefighters believe the cause was electrical.