Road work could be on halt if state lawmakers don't pass a budget

All state-funded road work is about to hit a road block if a state budget isn't passed soon.

Last week the Illinois Department of Transportation notified local road maintenance agencies that all projects will shut down if lawmakers can't pass a budget during its special session next week.

That includes several local projects --- including the major project going on in rockton and the highly anticipated North Main Street construction phase.

IDOT says it hopes things don't come down to shutting down, but sent the warning in time for local municipalities to prepare.