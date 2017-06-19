Elementary schoolgirls pass out free water, snacks with Court Street UMC volunteers

There are a lot of reasons to give to others, as some Haskell elementary students are learning.
They were on a mission Monday with a local church to help people beat the heat with water bottles.
"Because it's hot outside and some people do not got waters," said Kelise, a 3rd grader at Haskell.
A group of Haskell Elementary students joined the group "Girls on the Run" that promotes fitness and strength in young girls.
Monday morning, a group of them joined Court street United Methodist Church to run around the neighborhood and donate water and snacks to neighbors.
About a dozen girls were there, along with their sponsors and church members.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.