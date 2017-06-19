Elementary schoolgirls pass out free water, snacks with Court Street UMC volunteers

There are a lot of reasons to give to others, as some Haskell elementary students are learning.



They were on a mission Monday with a local church to help people beat the heat with water bottles.

"Because it's hot outside and some people do not got waters," said Kelise, a 3rd grader at Haskell.

A group of Haskell Elementary students joined the group "Girls on the Run" that promotes fitness and strength in young girls.



Monday morning, a group of them joined Court street United Methodist Church to run around the neighborhood and donate water and snacks to neighbors.



About a dozen girls were there, along with their sponsors and church members.