Rockford murder suspect found guilty in 2016 shooting death

A Rockford man on trial for murder is found guilty.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office says a jury found Demario Thompson guilty for the murder of 22-year-old Lanair Jones Sullivan. In September 2016, police were called to Blackhawk Housing on Birch Court. Officers say they found Sullivan lying in a pool of his own blood, shot in the face.

Sullivan died as a result of his injuries. Detectives say evidence lead them to Thompson, who was arrested.

Thompson faces natural life in prison. He's set for sentencing on July 31.