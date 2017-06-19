Rockford murder suspect found guilty in 2016 shooting death

A Rockford man on trial for murder is found guilty.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office says a jury found Demario Thompson guilty for the murder of 22-year-old Lanair Jones Sullivan. In September 2016, police were called to Blackhawk Housing on Birch Court. Officers say they found Sullivan lying in a pool of his own blood, shot in the face.
Sullivan died as a result of his injuries. Detectives say evidence lead them to Thompson, who was arrested.
Thompson faces natural life in prison. He's set for sentencing on July 31.
