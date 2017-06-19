Convicted murderer Simon Peter Nelson dies in prison

Winnebago County State’s Attorney's Office announced Monday that a Rockford man convicted of killing his six kids back in the 1970s has died in prison.

Simon Peter Nelson, 85, died recently in an Illinois prison, according to the state's attorney's office.

In 1978, Nelson killed his six children while they slept. Their ages ranging from 12 to 3. He also killed the family dog.

“Nelson was one of Winnebago County’s most brutal killers, and the impact of his terrible crimes continue to haunt the community," State's Attorney Joe Bruscato said in a statement Monday. "For years, the State’s Attorney’s Office has worked to keep Nelson in prison for his heinous crimes."

Nelson recently came up for parole for the 19th time.