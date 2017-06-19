Health food cafe opening new location in Loves Park

A cafe focused on healthy eating is thriving in Loves Park.

They are doing so well, the owner has decided to expand into a new building.

Thrive Cafe is getting ready to open a new location in Loves Park. The health food cafe opened two years ago inside Peak Fitness.

The cafe offers all natural smoothies, healthy wraps and salads. The food has become so popular, the owner decided to expand into a stand alone store.

"I think a lot of people are searching for fast, easy food but they want it to be healthy," says owner Jason Rager. "A quick grab and go that you come in and get something that's not a cheeseburger and some fries."

Thrive Cafe opens soon at 6731 Broadcast Parkway near North Perryville Road and East Riverside Boulevard.