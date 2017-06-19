Rock and roll summer camp now open to adults in Rockford

Summer camp isn't just for kids anymore. This summer, the Rock and Roll Institute in Rockford is welcoming parents.
The Rock and Roll Institute is a music camp. Kids, and now adults, put together their own band. Then at the end of camp, they perform a show.
The camp has been around since 2005 just for kids. This year it decided to let parents in on the fun after getting a number of requests.
Adult camp starts June 20. For information on how to register, Click Here.
