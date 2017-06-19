Rock and roll summer camp now open to adults in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rock and roll summer camp now open to adults in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Summer camp isn't just for kids anymore. This summer, the Rock and Roll Institute in Rockford is welcoming parents.

The Rock and Roll Institute is a music camp. Kids, and now adults, put together their own band. Then at the end of camp, they perform a show.

The camp has been around since 2005 just for kids. This year it decided to let parents in on the fun after getting a number of requests.

Adult camp starts June 20. For information on how to register, Click Here.

