Rockford Police: Woman with child in car crashes into McDonald's

Rockford Police say a woman crashed her car into a McDonald's Monday afternoon with her child in the car.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. at the McDonald's restaurant in the 1400 block of Kishwaukee.

Police say the child was strapped in a safety seat correctly and that no injuries were reported.

Officers on the scene believe the driver overdosed on drugs, which led to the crash. She was taken to the hospital and police are investigating this as a driving while impaired situation.

The crash caused minor damage to the building.

Family members came to get the child.