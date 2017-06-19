Park district announces new $3 million golf pavilion

Rendering of new Rockford Bank & Trust Pavilion at Aldeen Golf Club driven by Giovanni’s

The Rockford Park District announced Monday its plan to build a new indoor facility at the Aldeen Golf Club.

The new pavilion will be named the Rockford Bank & Trust Pavilion at Aldeen Golf Club driven by Giovanni's.

The Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners approved several agreements at a special meeting Monday so the plan could move forward.

The Rockford Bank & Trust and the park district have signed a 10-year naming rights agreement.

Thomas Budd, Rockford Bank & Trust President and CEO, says the project is a major win for the community.

"We thought it was something the community needed," Budd says. "The facility needed to draw more public events to the course, so they could enjoy the phenomenal golf course we have here."

The project will cost $3.185 million.

Of the $3.185 million price tag, $500,000 will come from the Rockford Park District; $875,000 will come from the Rockford Bank & Trust naming rights agreement; $1.06 million will come from a donation from Rick and Lana Engen; $250,000 will come from a donation from the Norris & Margaret Aldeen Foundation; and $500,000 will come in the form of an equipment donation from Al and Joe Castrogiovanni.

The pavilion will be located at 1902 Reid Farm Road in Rockford.

Construction will begin this fall and the facility is scheduled to be open next June.

The park district says the plan will allow for over 20 more golf events each year and they expect that many other non-golf events to take place there.