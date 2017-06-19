Job fair going on in Rockford Wednesday

Job seekers - there will be a hiring event going on in downtown Rockford this week.

The Workforce Connection is hosting the job fair Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Regional Design Center, 315 North Main Street.

A total of 25 employers and employment agencies will participate in the event, including Berner Food and Beverage, Fed Ex, Rock River Valley Blood Center, Leading Edge Hydraulics and more.

