Job fair going on in Rockford Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Job seekers - there will be a hiring event going on in downtown Rockford this week. 

The Workforce Connection is hosting the job fair Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Regional Design Center, 315 North Main Street. 

A total of 25 employers and employment agencies will participate in the event, including Berner Food and Beverage, Fed Ex, Rock River Valley Blood Center, Leading Edge Hydraulics and more. 

