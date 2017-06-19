Gas prices continue to drop around Rockford

Gas prices continue to stay low around the Stateline.

In Rockford, gas prices have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $2.23.

Nationally, gas prices have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon. The national average is now $2.28.

Prices in Rockford are now 32.3 cents per gallon lower than last year and 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

Areas near Rockford and their current gas price climate: Milwaukee, $2.23 per gallon, down 6.1 cents from last week; Madison, $2.20 per gallon, down 1.7 cents from last week; Chicago, $2.54 per gallon, up 2.7 cents last week.