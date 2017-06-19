Janesville man shot Sunday night

Janesville Police say a man is seriously injured after a shooting in the city.

The Janesville Police Department says officers were called out to North Washington Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. They found a man who had been shot.

Police say the victim is 32-year-old man from Janesville. They say while his injuries appear to be serious, he is expected to survive.

Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other and this shooting was not a random act of violence.

Officers are still in the process of identifying and interviewing witnesses to the shooting, and they are working on locating the suspect.