Iowa man charged after crash in Jo Daviess County

Authorities in Jo Daviess County say an Iowa man has been charged with a DUI after a crash over the weekend.

Mitchell Ganzer, 24, of Dubuque, Iowa, has been charged with driving under the influence and driving too fast of conditions.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called out to the intersection of Stagecoach Trail and North County Divide Road near Nora around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a rollover accident with injuries.

Deputies say Ganzer went off the road into the ditch, then flipped his vehicle, crashing it in the road. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and released.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate this crash.