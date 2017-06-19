Rockford man arrested after house, cars shot Sunday morning

Police have arrested a Rockford man in connection with a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning.

Ronn Stonecipher, 31, was arrested on armed habitual offender and felon in possession of a firearm charges.

Police say officers were called out to the 3000 block of Bildahl Street just after 5 a.m. Sunday on a report of gunshots being fired.

Officers found a home and two vehicles that had been shot, and witnesses told them they saw a van driving away after the gunshots were fired. Police also found four shell casings in the road.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies found a van matching the description given by witnesses in the 7400 block of Mildred Drive in Machesney Park around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say they found a handgun wrapped in a black ski mask inside the van.

After speaking with the owner of the van and the person who had been driving it, police arrested Stonecipher.

Stonecipher is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail. Police say they are continuing to investigate this case.