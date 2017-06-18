Gorman Wins Ballard Memorial Tournament

Boylan graduate and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville golfer Danny Gorman scored his second victory of the 2017 Rockford summer golf season, winning the Ballard Memorial by two strokes on Sunday at Sandy Hollow.

Gorman went putt for putt with fellow Boylan and SIUE golfer Kyle Slattery, as both shot a first-round 67 at Ingersoll to lead the championship flight. Gorman's second round 69 bested Slattery's 71 to win the event. Jamie Hogan and Jeff Holmgaard tied for third, each shooting a two-day 140, four shots behind Gorman.

Melissa VanSistine and Carson Racich went head to head for the Ballard women's title, with VanSistine erasing a first-round, four-shot deficit to win by one stroke. She also won the Atwood women's title alongside Gorman's Atwood men's victory.