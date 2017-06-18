Brooks Koepka Captures U.S. Open Crown

Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open title for his first major championship on Sunday at Erin Hills, putting together a dominant back nine to wrap up Wisconsin's first time hosting the USGA's signature event.

The 27-year-old Koepka grabbed control with three straight birdies on 14, 15, and 16 on the back nine at Erin Hills. He matched Rory McIlroy's U.S. Open record by finishing at 16 under. McIlroy achieved the feat in 2011 at Congressional.

Koepka takes home $2.16 million, the largest single-day earnings in golf. He also extends the streak of first-time major winners to seven.

Koepka became the third straight American to win the title. It's the first time that has happened since 1998-2000.

Prior to the 117th U.S. Open, there had never been a runner-up that finished 72 holes with a double digit under par score in the history of the tournament. Six players behind Koepka accomplished that mark to add to a historic week in Wisconsin - Hideki Matsuyama (-12), Brian Harman (-12), Tommy Fleetwood (-11), Xander Schauffele (-10), Bill Haas (-10), and Rickie Fowler (-10).