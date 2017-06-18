Stateline Classics Car Club hosts its 21st Stateline Classics Father's Day Car Show

Some people celebrate Father's Day on the golf course or grilling out with dad, but others celebrate with cars.

The Stateline Classics Car Club in Durand hosted its 21st annual Stateline Classics Father's Day Car Show.

It's an event known for showing off cars of all different varieties while honoring fathers.

Club President Glenn Matteson says the event is a great way to bridge generation gaps through their love of cars.

"Everyone who's had a car has got a story with it," Matteson said. "That why we're here is to honor fathers have a good time with the family and just enjoy the day."

Matteson says part of the money raised at the event is donated to St. Jude's hospital, scholarships and other community projects