Local church enjoys Sunday service outside by the docks

Today's beautiful weather outside called for a small change in plans for one local church.

The Grassroots Church normally meets inside the Prairie Street Brewhouse in Rockford on Sundays. But, this morning you could find them outside the brewhouse by the docks.

Dan Hinz, the church's pastor, says living in the Midwest doesn't always mean the weather is going to be picture perfect. He says that when the weather corporates, that means it's time to get out and enjoy it.

"You know a lot of churches obviously meet in buildings, but when we get to be outside and kinda in god's creation we take that opportunity and a lot people really seem to enjoy it," Hinz says.

Hinz says grassroots church has their service by the docks roughly three to four times a summer.