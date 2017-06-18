Two women shot in Rockford

Two Rockford women were shot on the city's west side early Sunday morning.

Rockford Police say the shooting took place near the 400 block of Irving Ave around 1 a.m.

Police say both women were transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Details of the shooting are still being investigated by police. We will have more updates as they become available.

Rockford Police are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 779-500-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.