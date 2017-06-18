Rockford man shot during armed robbery - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford man shot during armed robbery

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A Rockford man is shot during an armed robbery in the 1100 block of Bruce Street Saturday morning. 

Rockford Police say the 37-year-old man was walking in the area just before 9 a.m. Saturday, when three suspects approached him.

The victim tells police one of the suspects took out a gun and demanded the his jewelry.

Police say one of the suspects then fired a shot and hit the victim in the leg before all three ran away from the area. 

Police say the victim walked to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot would to his leg. 

Rockford Police say this is an ongoing investigation and ask anyone with information to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.