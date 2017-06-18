Rockford man shot during armed robbery

A Rockford man is shot during an armed robbery in the 1100 block of Bruce Street Saturday morning.

Rockford Police say the 37-year-old man was walking in the area just before 9 a.m. Saturday, when three suspects approached him.

The victim tells police one of the suspects took out a gun and demanded the his jewelry.

Police say one of the suspects then fired a shot and hit the victim in the leg before all three ran away from the area.

Police say the victim walked to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot would to his leg.

Rockford Police say this is an ongoing investigation and ask anyone with information to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.