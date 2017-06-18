Blackhawks Announce Protection List for Expansion Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks, along with the rest of the National Hockey League, revealed which players are protected from this Wednesday's NHL Expansion Draft for the league's new Vegas Golden Knights.
Artemi Panarin is exempt from expansion draft consideration, and he joins seven forwards, three defensemen, and one goaltender who are unavailable for selection by the Golden Knights.
Here is the list, in full, including Rockford IceHogs prospects:
Protected
Artem Anisimov (F)
Ryan Hartman (F)
Marian Hossa (F)
Tomas Jurco (F)
Patrick Kane (F)
Richard Panik (F)
Jonathan Toews (F)
Niklas Hjalmarsson (D)
Duncan Keith (D)
Brent Seabrook (D)
Corey Crawford (G)
Available
Kyle Baun (F)
Andrew Desjardins (F)
Marcus Kruger (F)
Pierre-Cedric Labrie (F)
Michael Latta (F)
Brandon Mashinter (F)
Dennis Rasmussen (F)
Jordin Tootoo (F)
Brian Campbell (D)
Dillon Fournier (D)
Shawn Lalonde (D)
Johnny Oduya (D)
Ville Pokka (D)
Michal Rozsival (D)
Viktor Svedberg (D)
Trevor van Riemsdyk (D)
Mac Carruth (G)
Jeff Glass (G)
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.