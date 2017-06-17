Ballard Memorial Tournament Tees Off in Rockford

The Northern Illinois golf season features the annual Ballard Memorial tournament on the schedule every year, with Ingersoll and Sandy Hollow sharing host duties for the competition. There's a crowded leaderboard heading into the final round.

Danny Gorman, Mick Hockinson, and Kyle Slattery each shot a four-under 67 at Ingersoll on Saturday to bring a three-way tie to Sunday.

Carson Racich and Melissa VanSistine are vying for the Ballard's women's prize, with Racich leading VanSistine by four strokes after the first round of play.