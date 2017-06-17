PHOTO SLIDESHOW: Storms hit the Stateline Saturday

Thunderstorm wind damage is being reported in Stillman Valley. Multiple power lines are down near 6000 Stallman Road in Stillman Valley. There's also significant damage to a barn in the area. 13 News will continue to monitor this development, and bring you updates tonight on 13 News at 10.

Several storms hit the WREX viewing area Saturday afternoon and evening.

Above are photos sent in by 13 News viewers.

If you have weather-related photos you would like to share, please send them to news@wrex.com or share them to our Facebook page. Thanks!