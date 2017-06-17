Local record store aims to improve area with new apartments

Finding affordable apartments in Rockford can be hard when you're on a budget, but a local record store is trying to change that.

"Either you get $1,000-plus for a one-bedroom apartment or you get a hole in the wall for what I'm asking," said Toad Hall owner Nick Naruz.

That's why Naruz has spent the last few months renovating this nearly 100-year-old apartment building on Broadway.

New appliances, hard wood floors and in-unit laundry are just a few of the amenities he's providing.

With a price tag of less than $700 a month, Naruz says the response from prospective tenants has been overwhelming.

But it's not just about the money.

Naruz says he wants the project to motivate more investment and development in the city, especially in areas like Broadway.

"We have been remodeling our store for over a decade now, and we wanted to see it happen all around us, so since we own these buildings and control them, we can affect our immediate area," said Naruz.

He isn't stopping there. He says toad hall wants to eventually add another 3-bedroom apartment as well expand their shop to include a cafe and possible performance space.