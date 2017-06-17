Harlem Girls Soccer Hosts Annual Kolthoff Cup

The Harlem Lady Huskies have turned the summer months into an annual alumni tradition - the Kolthoff Cup, a celebration of the girls soccer program to honor a legacy and support future players.

The late Rick Kolthoff saw his two daughters Kelsey and Courtney each play four years for the Lady Huskies. His unexpected death a few years ago has given way to a positive outcome in the face of a tragic loss - a scholarship fund in his name. This year, two recipients will go to college with additional financial support.

"It helps a lot when I'm trying to get through college. It gives me that extra money...to be more successful in the future. I'm very thankful for them," says Harlem graduate and Lady Huskies alumnae Gabriela Ruiz.

"What they're doing is so amazing," says scholarship recipient Hannah Scott. "It's a great way to honor their dad and I'm so appreciative for it. It'll really help me a lot."

The Kolthoff Cup carries even more meaning, held on Father's Day Weekend.

"It's awesome to see my Dad's legacy going on, how important it is for education and soccer," says Rick's daughter Kelsey.

His other daughter Courtney adds, "It makes this weekend a little less difficult for us...It's a positive thing out of something negative."