Rockford Hosts BMX Midwest Nationals

Searls Park in Rockford has an annual summer tradition - playing host to the USA BMX Midwest Nationals. This weekend's event is bringing approximately 4,000 racers and fans to the Forest City.

According to the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, the races will bring an estimated $252,000 for the local economy. BMX officials are thrilled to return to Northern Illinois.

"It's definitely one of our favorites," said USA BMX creative director Gork Barrette. "Out of all the tracks in the United States, this is definitely one of the best ones."

Rockford native and professional BMX racer Olijuwon Davis always enjoys coming home to participate. "Every year I come here, it's my hometown race and I get to be in front of my friends. The sport's grown, so it's larger."