Police investigate armed robbery Friday night

Rockford Police say two people were robbed near the 1200 block of 6th St, Friday night.

Police say they responded to the area around 10 p.m. where they met with two victims, a white woman in her 20s and a white man in his 40s.

The two victims told police they were walking on S 6th Street when they were approached by two men, one was holding a gun.

The two men told the victims to hand over their property and then walked in the opposite direction.

Police say neither of the two victims were harmed.

The victims describe the suspects has two tall black men in their 20s. Police say one of the suspects was wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and a dark baseball cap. The other was wearing a red t-shirt.

Police say they are still investigating the robbery. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Rockford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.