Midsommar Festival continues Saturday with car show, dance around maypole

Vikings to Volvos... to Abba...

We're talking about everything Swedish this weekend in Rockford.



It's the annual Midsommar Fest.



It's to celebrate the longest day of summer.



The Swedish American Historical Society puts it on near the Erlander Home Museum and Cultural Center in historic Haight Village.

"Rockford has a big Swedish heritage here and we like to celebrate it especially at Midsommar this time of the year, one of the longest days of the year," said Ald. Chad Tuneberg.



The festival picks back up Saturday at 9 a.m. with the vintage volo car show and family friendly activities. And of course, a dance around the maypole at noon.



For more information, click here.