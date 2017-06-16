Rockford realtors host water fight for charity

Some realtors in the area are making a splash for a good cause.

The Rockford Area Realtor's Young Professional Network hosted an epic water battle Friday. Teams of 7 used squirt guns and water balloons to fill their opponent's bucket full of water.

The goal? To raise $25,000 for a youth play area on Minns Drive in Machesney Park.

"The whole idea is it benefits real estate if we do that and it gets people to take pride in their community," said Michael Hughes, Mortgage Planner, Blackhawk Bank