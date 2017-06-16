Children donate to help kids in need at Motherhouse nursery

Providing support to families in crisis. That's what Motherhouse Crisis Nursery does for families going through an emergency. On Friday the safe haven for kids got a big donation from kids. The children from Christ United Methodist Church in Rockford donated 641 items they'd collected all week at vacation bible school. Everything from diapers and wipes to clothes and baby formula.

"I love it when we get big donations like this because it's no secret Rockford has some issues, and so, it's nice to be able to see people in the community come over and to ours and to donate items to us," said Samantha Beverley, Family Support Services Supervisor at Motherhouse



Motherhouse is part of Children's Home and Aid. Its open 24/7 for families and its services are free of charge. The house is located on South 4th Street in Rockford.