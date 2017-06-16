Local realtors raise money for new park

Some realtors in the area are making a splash for a good cause.

The Rockford Area Realtors' Young Professional Network hosted an epic water battle on Friday. Here's how it works: teams of seven must use squirt guns and water balloons to fill their opponent's bucket full of water.

The goal is to raise $25,000 to build a youth play area on Minns Drive in Machesney Park.

"The whole idea is it benefits real estate if we do that and it gets people to take pride in their community," said Mortgage Planner for Blackhawk Bank Michael Hughes.

Last year's Rock the Block event raised money for the refurbishment of Centennial Park and a mural on Jefferson Street Bridge.