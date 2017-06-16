Burger joint coming to Edgebrook Shopping Center - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Burger joint coming to Edgebrook Shopping Center

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A new restaurant is on its way into the Edgebrook Shopping Center. 

Five Forks Market is opening up a new burger joint called Baker Street Burgers.Randy Baker, the owner, tells us he had been kicking around the idea for the past few years, but he wasn't able to find the perfect location until now. 

"I love the feeling of community in this center and it's just kind of fun and eclectic," Baker said. "It just fit perfectly with what we were wanting to do." 

Tune into Channel 13 news at 10 to find out what's on the menu and what other businesses have to say about their new neighbor.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.