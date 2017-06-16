Burger joint coming to Edgebrook Shopping Center

A new restaurant is on its way into the Edgebrook Shopping Center.

Five Forks Market is opening up a new burger joint called Baker Street Burgers.Randy Baker, the owner, tells us he had been kicking around the idea for the past few years, but he wasn't able to find the perfect location until now.

"I love the feeling of community in this center and it's just kind of fun and eclectic," Baker said. "It just fit perfectly with what we were wanting to do."

