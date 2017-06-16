New lounge to open in downtown Freeport



It's something Danaro Thomas says Freeport has never had... a music lounge.

"There's no place in the Rockford and Freeport area that has something like a lounge, so I was wanting something myself that was comfortable that I could bring my kids to," said Thomas.

That's what inspired him to renovate this building on Main Street in downtown Freeport and turn it into a space for music, dining, and relaxing.

Thomas is calling it the Signature Lounge.

"I want to hit them with different sights, sounds and smells. So, if I can hit those three core dynamics, I can engage the people who frequented this place before," said Thomas.

You might remember it as Munzy's Bar, which closed back in 2015, when it lost its liquor license.

"I had a quite a few hoops with the previous resident here. He did a number on the city and the block. He had a lot of drama he kept up, so my idea was to bring something totally different and a different feel," said Thomas.

That new vision is exciting neighboring business owners like Bill Green at the Wagner House.

"Danaro has the desire to be a successful business, as well as the right kind of business to help lead our community forward," said Green.

With the help of Green and other businesses, Thomas says he's on track to open by August.

"I think he's going to be able to pull it off, he has the connection, I think it's going to be fun," added Green.

A big task and a big dream that Thomas hopes motivates more young people like himself.

"I just wanted to bring that here and inspire younger men and women to be able to say that if you have a dream or a passion then pursue it," said Thomas.

Energy is picking up in downtown. We spoke to the city's Small Business Collaborative,. who says Signature Lounge is just one of many ventures looking to set up shop in the area.

Signature Lounge is located at 225 W Main Street in Freeport, IL.



