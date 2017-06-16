Truck carrying hazardous materials crashes in Jo Daviess County

Illinois State Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 20 in Jo Daviess County Friday morning that caused hazardous materials to spill onto the road.

State troopers from district 16 were called out to U.S. 20 near Mitchell Road just after 6:15 a.m. Friday. Troopers found a box truck that had crashed into a tree.

The truck was hauling corrosive liquid. Five barrels fell off the truck and cracked, spelling some of the liquid.

ISP says there was not a threat to the public and no evacuation was necessary. The westbound lane of U.S. 20 was blocked part of Friday morning during road cleanup.

The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver, from Elgin, fell asleep at the wheel before crashing into the tree.