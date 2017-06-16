Two girls shot while playing outside of Chicago school

Two children, ages 7 and 13, were shot Friday afternoon on a playground at an elementary school on Chicago's Far South Side.
The shooting occurred at Warren Elementary School in the 9200 block of South Jeffery Avenue, police said.
A 7-year-old girl was shot in the thigh, and a 13-year-old girl was shot in the hand, according to Chicago Fire officials. Both were transferred to Comer Children's Hospital.
The injuries are not life-threatening, fire officials said.
Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says he thinks both girls are students at the school.
Police News Affairs said officers responded to a call of shots fired and "discovered two juveniles shot" outside the school.
Community activist Andrew Holmes told NBC 5 in Chicago that police were looking for three people in a black vehicle.
Police said "persons of interest" were being questioned.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.