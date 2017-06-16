State road construction could halt due to lack of budget

All state-funded road work will come to a halt if a state budget is not passed by the end of this month.

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Capital Development Board have notified local road maintenance agencies that all ongoing state-funded road projects will shut down effective June 30 unless a state budget is passed into law.

On Thursday, Governor Rauner called lawmakers back to Springfield for a special legislative session to work on a budget. Lawmakers will return to the capitol for a 10-day special session from June 21 through the June 30, the fiscal year deadline.